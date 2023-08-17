Akil Baddoo vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Akil Baddoo (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Xzavion Curry. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Twins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Xzavion Curry
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks while hitting .222.
- Baddoo is batting .333 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Baddoo has recorded a hit in 37 of 76 games this year (48.7%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 26 games this season (34.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.214
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.364
|.333
|SLG
|.389
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/23
|2
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.80 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
- Curry (3-1 with a 3.39 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.39, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 30 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.
