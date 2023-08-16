Zach McKinstry vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (batting .257 in his past 10 games, with three doubles and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .237 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- McKinstry has had a hit in 65 of 110 games this year (59.1%), including multiple hits 15 times (13.6%).
- He has homered in 6.4% of his games this year, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has an RBI in 20 of 110 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|55
|.251
|AVG
|.223
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.386
|SLG
|.331
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|44/15
|6
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.