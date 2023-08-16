Tigers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 16
The Minnesota Twins (63-58) take a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Probable Pitchers: Maeda - MIN (3-7, 3.97 ERA) vs Olson - DET (2-5, 4.45 ERA)
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 4.45 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .226 to his opponents.
- Olson is looking to pick up his third quality start of the season in this game.
- Olson is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 13 appearances this season.
Reese Olson vs. Twins
- He will take the mound against a Twins squad that is batting .237 as a unit (22nd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 165 total home runs (seventh in MLB action).
- In 11 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Twins this season, Olson has a 0.79 ERA and a 0.882 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .150.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda
- Maeda (3-7) will take the mound for the Twins, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.
- The 35-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 4.47 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.112.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Maeda will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
Kenta Maeda vs. Tigers
- The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with 469 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 115 home runs (27th in the league).
- The Tigers have gone 6-for-37 with a home run and an RBI in 11 innings this season against the right-hander.
