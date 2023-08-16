On Wednesday, August 16, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (63-58) host the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at Target Field, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET. The Twins will be seeking a series sweep.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (3-7, 3.97 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (2-5, 4.45 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 80 times and won 48, or 60%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have come away with 39 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 10-11 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

