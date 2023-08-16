The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Target Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 115 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 469 (3.9 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of 1.271 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Reese Olson (2-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

Olson has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.