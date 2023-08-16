Tigers vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (63-58) going head-to-head against the Detroit Tigers (53-66) at 1:10 PM (on August 16). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (3-7) for the Twins and Reese Olson (2-5) for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have won in 39, or 40.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (469 total, 3.9 per game).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.49 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 10
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 11
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale
|August 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello
|August 13
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford
|August 15
|@ Twins
|L 5-3
|Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober
|August 16
|@ Twins
|-
|Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda
|August 17
|@ Guardians
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry
|August 18
|@ Guardians
|-
|Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams
|August 19
|@ Guardians
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Tanner Bibee
|August 20
|@ Guardians
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Logan Allen
|August 21
|Cubs
|-
|Reese Olson vs Javier Assad
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.