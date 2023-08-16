Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .865 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Carpenter will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with three homers during his last outings.
  • Carpenter has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 21 multi-hit games (27.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (17.1%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carpenter has had an RBI in 24 games this season (31.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 38
.357 AVG .206
.403 OBP .289
.519 SLG .500
12 XBH 15
4 HR 11
16 RBI 25
27/9 K/BB 34/12
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
