Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .865 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Carpenter will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with three homers during his last outings.

Carpenter has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 21 multi-hit games (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (17.1%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has had an RBI in 24 games this season (31.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .357 AVG .206 .403 OBP .289 .519 SLG .500 12 XBH 15 4 HR 11 16 RBI 25 27/9 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings