Kerry Carpenter vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .865 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .282 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Carpenter will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with three homers during his last outings.
- Carpenter has recorded a hit in 46 of 76 games this season (60.5%), including 21 multi-hit games (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (17.1%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 24 games this season (31.6%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.357
|AVG
|.206
|.403
|OBP
|.289
|.519
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|25
|27/9
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 35-year-old has put up a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
