On Wednesday, Eric Haase (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 38 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has driven home a run in 17 games this year (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 6.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 19 games this season (22.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .250 AVG .158 .282 OBP .209 .355 SLG .223 7 XBH 6 3 HR 1 19 RBI 7 38/6 K/BB 40/9 1 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings