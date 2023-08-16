Andy Ibáñez vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andy Ibanez (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .242 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.
- Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.0%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (21.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (25 of 78), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.1%) he has scored more than once.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.254
|AVG
|.229
|.275
|OBP
|.272
|.418
|SLG
|.381
|13
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|12
|29/4
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (140 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda (3-7 with a 3.97 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
