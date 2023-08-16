Akil Baddoo vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akil Baddoo -- batting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 16 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is hitting .220 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.3% of his games this season, Baddoo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25 of 75 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.214
|AVG
|.226
|.264
|OBP
|.346
|.333
|SLG
|.387
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|17
|33/8
|K/BB
|28/20
|2
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.87 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Maeda (3-7) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has put together a 3.97 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.