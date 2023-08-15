Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach McKinstry -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .237.
- McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this season (64 of 109), with more than one hit 15 times (13.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 6.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 18.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41 games this year (37.6%), including three multi-run games (2.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.251
|AVG
|.222
|.321
|OBP
|.287
|.386
|SLG
|.333
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|43/15
|6
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.