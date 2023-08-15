On Tuesday, August 15 at 7:40 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (62-58) host the Detroit Tigers (53-65) at Target Field. Bailey Ober will get the ball for the Twins, while Alex Faedo will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Twins are listed as -190 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+155). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (2-4, 5.80 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 79 times and won 47, or 59.5%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Twins have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (40.6%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 13-15 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

