Bailey Ober will start for the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

The Twins are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games. Detroit games have gone under the total four times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 9.2 runs.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (40.6%) in those games.

This season, Detroit has won 10 of its 21 games, or 47.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +165 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 118 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 27-32 22-29 31-35 44-45 9-19

