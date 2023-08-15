Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit in OBP (.308), slugging percentage (.412) and total hits (100) this season.
- Torkelson has had a hit in 67 of 116 games this season (57.8%), including multiple hits 27 times (23.3%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 15 of them (12.9%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 47 of 116 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|58
|.212
|AVG
|.242
|.310
|OBP
|.307
|.363
|SLG
|.458
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|39
|62/28
|K/BB
|58/20
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Twins will send Ober (6-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.