Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nick Maton (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .172 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- In 35 of 89 games this year (39.3%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (7.9%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 20 games this season (22.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least one run 28 times this year (31.5%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.143
|AVG
|.200
|.278
|OBP
|.301
|.218
|SLG
|.384
|5
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|13
|RBI
|19
|35/21
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (138 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
