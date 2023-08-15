On Tuesday, Nick Maton (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Ober. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .172 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks.

In 35 of 89 games this year (39.3%) Maton has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (7.9%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 20 games this season (22.5%), Maton has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (7.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least one run 28 times this year (31.5%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .143 AVG .200 .278 OBP .301 .218 SLG .384 5 XBH 11 2 HR 6 13 RBI 19 35/21 K/BB 36/17 0 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings