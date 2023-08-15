Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on August 15 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .254 with 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.

In 60.9% of his 69 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 69 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has an RBI in 15 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 14 of 69 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .281 AVG .227 .346 OBP .306 .368 SLG .282 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 9 RBI 9 29/12 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings