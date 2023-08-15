After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Bailey Ober) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .268 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Vierling has had a hit in 57 of 93 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (24.7%).

In 6.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 19.4% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (6.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (30.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 47 .239 AVG .294 .309 OBP .339 .327 SLG .435 9 XBH 13 2 HR 5 13 RBI 15 27/15 K/BB 39/10 3 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings