The Detroit Lions have +2200 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, 10 Lions games hit the over.

Detroit owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

At home last year, the Lions were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.

As favorites, Detroit went 3-2. As underdogs, the Lions went 5-5.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 TD passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (68.3 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground for the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In 17 games played with the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +600 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3500 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +6000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6000 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +4000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1500 18 January 7 Vikings - +4000

