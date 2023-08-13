Zack Short and his .458 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (150 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short is batting .235 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 43.5% of his 69 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.7% of his games this year, Short has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 12 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 26
.255 AVG .203
.306 OBP .311
.402 SLG .328
7 XBH 6
4 HR 1
19 RBI 9
27/8 K/BB 18/10
2 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.