The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is batting .234 with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 63 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 108), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 20 games this season (18.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .251 AVG .216 .321 OBP .283 .386 SLG .329 15 XBH 11 4 HR 3 17 RBI 10 38/17 K/BB 42/15 6 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings