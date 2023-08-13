In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 13, Kutter Crawford will take the hill for the Boston Red Sox (61-56) as they square off against the Detroit Tigers (53-64), who will counter with Eduardo Rodriguez. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Tigers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Red Sox (-135). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Tigers' game against the Red Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (+110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to defeat the Red Sox with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Spencer Torkelson hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 28, or 53.8%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 16-13 (55.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Red Sox went 4-4 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 34-45 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

