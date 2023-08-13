How to Watch the Tigers vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 12:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 112 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .373 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .234.
- Detroit has scored 463 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Detroit has the 19th-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.266 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) will make his 18th start of the season.
- The left-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Rodriguez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|W 9-5
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-2
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/17/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Xzavion Curry
|8/18/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Gavin Williams
|8/19/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Tanner Bibee
