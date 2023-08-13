Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Red Sox (-135). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers. Detroit games have finished below the point total three consecutive times, and the average total in this streak was 9.2 runs.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 95 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those contests.

Detroit has entered 79 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 34-45 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of its 117 opportunities.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 27-31 22-28 31-35 44-44 9-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.