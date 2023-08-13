Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (61-56) and Detroit Tigers (53-64) matching up at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 12:05 PM ET on August 13.

The probable starters are Kutter Crawford (5-6) for the Red Sox and Eduardo Rodriguez (8-5) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Peacock

Tigers vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Detroit and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those games.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 34-45 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Detroit is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 4.0 runs per game (463 total runs).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.46 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule