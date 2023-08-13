Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson has 100 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .415. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.
- Torkelson has gotten a hit in 67 of 115 games this season (58.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.5%).
- In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.4% of his games this season, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this season (40.0%), including nine multi-run games (7.8%).
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.212
|AVG
|.246
|.310
|OBP
|.308
|.363
|SLG
|.464
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|38
|62/28
|K/BB
|58/20
|1
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
