The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson and his .514 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 100 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .415. All three of those stats rank first among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 67 of 115 games this season (58.3%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.5%).

In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.4% of his games this season, Torkelson has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (40.0%), including nine multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .212 AVG .246 .310 OBP .308 .363 SLG .464 19 XBH 25 6 HR 12 24 RBI 38 62/28 K/BB 58/20 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings