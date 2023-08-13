Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .259 with 13 doubles, a home run and 24 walks.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (42 of 68), with at least two hits 12 times (17.6%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- Cabrera has had at least one RBI in 20.6% of his games this season (14 of 68), with more than one RBI three times (4.4%).
- He has scored in 14 of 68 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|33
|.281
|AVG
|.236
|.346
|OBP
|.317
|.368
|SLG
|.292
|8
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|29/12
|K/BB
|21/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- The Red Sox are sending Crawford (5-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 3.69 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
