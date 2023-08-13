On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .268.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 56 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has driven in a run in 18 games this year (19.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 92 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 46 .239 AVG .295 .309 OBP .341 .327 SLG .439 9 XBH 13 2 HR 5 13 RBI 15 27/15 K/BB 39/10 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings