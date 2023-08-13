Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Matt Vierling (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .268.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 56 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has driven in a run in 18 games this year (19.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 92 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|46
|.239
|AVG
|.295
|.309
|OBP
|.341
|.327
|SLG
|.439
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|15
|27/15
|K/BB
|39/10
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 15th start of the season. He has a 3.69 ERA in 85 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
