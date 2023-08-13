Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .833 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on August 13 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .281 with 10 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.
- Carpenter will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- Carpenter has had a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), including multiple hits 21 times (28.4%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has driven home a run in 24 games this season (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 35.1% of his games this season (26 of 74), with two or more runs seven times (9.5%).
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|36
|.357
|AVG
|.200
|.403
|OBP
|.276
|.519
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|25
|27/9
|K/BB
|33/10
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Crawford (5-6 with a 3.69 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.69, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
