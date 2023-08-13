The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo and his .433 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .218 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

In 46.6% of his games this year (34 of 73), Baddoo has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 73), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has driven home a run in 15 games this season (20.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 24 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .214 AVG .222 .264 OBP .350 .333 SLG .364 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 8 RBI 16 33/8 K/BB 28/20 2 SB 4

Red Sox Pitching Rankings