Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Zack Short -- hitting .381 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .235 with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Short has gotten a hit in 30 of 69 games this year (43.5%), including seven multi-hit games (10.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (7.2%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 12 of 69 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|26
|.255
|AVG
|.203
|.306
|OBP
|.311
|.402
|SLG
|.328
|7
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|9
|27/8
|K/BB
|18/10
|2
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.64 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .249 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.