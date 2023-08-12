Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .305.
- McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this season (63 of 107), with multiple hits 14 times (13.1%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (6.5%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (18.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (5.6%).
- He has scored in 41 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.221
|.321
|OBP
|.289
|.386
|SLG
|.337
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|38/17
|K/BB
|40/15
|6
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.32 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello (8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
