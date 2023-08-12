The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+165). The contest's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -200 +165 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 38, or 40.4%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a record of 10-11 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 116 chances.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 26-31 21-28 31-35 43-44 9-19

