Spencer Torkelson -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on August 12 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.400) and total hits (96) this season.

In 57.9% of his games this year (66 of 114), Torkelson has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (22.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 12.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this year (36.8%), Torkelson has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 39.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 56 .212 AVG .232 .310 OBP .296 .363 SLG .436 19 XBH 23 6 HR 11 24 RBI 37 62/28 K/BB 58/20 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings