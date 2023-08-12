Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Riley Greene and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Red Sox Player Props
|Tigers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene is batting .302 with 17 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 30 walks.
- Greene enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389 with one homer.
- In 76.3% of his 80 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10 games this year (12.5%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 30.0% of his games this season, Greene has picked up at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 48.8% of his games this season (39 of 80), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.344
|AVG
|.257
|.393
|OBP
|.337
|.525
|SLG
|.419
|17
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|50/13
|K/BB
|43/17
|3
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (8-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .249 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.