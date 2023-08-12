The field at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee will feature Matthew Fitzpatrick. He and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $20,000,000.00 purse on the par-70, 7,243-yard course from August 10-12.

Looking to bet on Fitzpatrick at the FedEx St. Jude Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Matthew Fitzpatrick Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished better than par on nine occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in three of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Fitzpatrick has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 20 -6 279 1 16 2 5 $7.4M

FedEx St. Jude Championship Insights and Stats

Fitzpatrick failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

The par-70 course measures 7,243 yards this week, 228 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Southwind has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Southwind is 7,243 yards, 98 yards shorter than the average course Fitzpatrick has played in the past year (7,341).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Fitzpatrick's Last Time Out

Fitzpatrick was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 41st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at The Open Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 68th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

Fitzpatrick shot better than 71% of the competitors at The Open Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Fitzpatrick carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Fitzpatrick recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.3).

Fitzpatrick had more birdies or better (four) than the field average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

At that last tournament, Fitzpatrick had a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Fitzpatrick ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Fitzpatrick finished without one.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 10-12, 2023

August 10-12, 2023 Course: TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Par: 70 / 7,243 yards

70 / 7,243 yards Fitzpatrick Odds to Win: +3300

