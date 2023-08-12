Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Red Sox - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .271 with 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 56 of 91 games this year (61.5%), including 23 multi-hit games (25.3%).
- He has homered in 6.6% of his games this year, and 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 17 games this season (18.7%), including more than one RBI in 6.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|45
|.239
|AVG
|.302
|.309
|OBP
|.348
|.327
|SLG
|.450
|9
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|14
|27/15
|K/BB
|39/10
|3
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 149 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .249 against him.
