Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions right now have the ninth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2200.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.
- Lions games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- While Detroit ranked worst in the in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different situation on offense, as it ranked fourth-best in the (380 yards per game).
- At home last season, the Lions were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.
- Detroit had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-5 record as underdogs.
- In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 7-5.
Lions Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (68.3 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In 17 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended last year.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of August 12 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
