The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.389 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .278 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Carpenter enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .421 with one homer.

Carpenter has had a hit in 43 of 73 games this season (58.9%), including multiple hits 20 times (27.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 73), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this year (23 of 73), with two or more RBI 11 times (15.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (34.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 35 .357 AVG .190 .403 OBP .269 .519 SLG .448 12 XBH 12 4 HR 9 16 RBI 23 27/9 K/BB 33/10 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings