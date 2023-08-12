On Saturday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .202 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has had a hit in 37 of 81 games this year (45.7%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.3%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (3.7%), and in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this year (19.8%), Haase has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .250 AVG .158 .282 OBP .206 .355 SLG .203 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 38/6 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings