On Saturday, Andy Ibanez (batting .310 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .246 with 17 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this year (43 of 77), with at least two hits 14 times (18.2%).

Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (9.1%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (22.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 of 77 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .254 AVG .237 .275 OBP .281 .418 SLG .395 13 XBH 12 4 HR 3 9 RBI 12 29/4 K/BB 21/6 0 SB 0

