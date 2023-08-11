On Friday, Zack Short (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has eight doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .236.

Short has picked up a hit in 30 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in five games this season (7.4%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Short has driven in a run in 15 games this season (22.1%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (14.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 12 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 25 .255 AVG .206 .306 OBP .296 .402 SLG .333 7 XBH 6 4 HR 1 19 RBI 9 27/8 K/BB 18/8 2 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings