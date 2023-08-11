Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (60-55) face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (52-63) in the series opener at Fenway Park on Friday, August 11. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +120 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is set in the matchup.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.58 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal - DET (2-1, 3.67 ERA)

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 27 out of the 50 games, or 54%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 12-11 record (winning 52.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Boston has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 3-3 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have come away with 38 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 30 of 65 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Riley Greene 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) - 0.5 (+210) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+135) Javier Báez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

