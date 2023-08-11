The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner will square off against Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The Tigers are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Red Sox (-160). The game's total is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The past 10 Tigers contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 38 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 21-25 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 115 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-33 26-30 21-28 31-34 43-44 9-18

