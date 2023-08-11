On Friday, Matt Vierling (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has 12 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .275.

Vierling will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .304 in his last outings.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 62.2% of his 90 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (18.9%), Vierling has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (6.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (30.0%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .239 AVG .309 .309 OBP .356 .327 SLG .461 9 XBH 13 2 HR 5 13 RBI 14 27/15 K/BB 38/10 3 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings