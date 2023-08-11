Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2200 as of December 31, the Detroit Lions aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +130
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
- The Lions and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Detroit struggled on defense, ranking worst in the (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on offense, totaling 380 yards per game.
- Last year the Lions were 5-4 at home and 4-4 away.
- Detroit put up a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-5 record as underdogs.
- The Lions were 5-1 in the NFC North and 7-5 in the NFC as a whole.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his throws, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (68.3 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In 17 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 catches for 529 yards (31.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- On defense last year, Alex Anzalone helped lead the charge with one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+6000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
