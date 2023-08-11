After batting .214 with three RBI in his past 10 games, Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Chris Sale) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .203 with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has had a hit in 37 of 80 games this year (46.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (12.5%).

In 3.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 20.0% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 18 games this season (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .250 AVG .159 .282 OBP .207 .355 SLG .205 7 XBH 5 3 HR 0 19 RBI 6 38/6 K/BB 37/8 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings