Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take on Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 106 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .372 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 452 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.269 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Reese Olson (1-5) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Rays W 4-2 Home Tarik Skubal Aaron Civale 8/6/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Matt Manning Erasmo Ramírez 8/7/2023 Twins L 9-3 Home Joey Wentz Pablo Lopez 8/8/2023 Twins W 6-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Sonny Gray 8/9/2023 Twins W 9-5 Home Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/10/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/11/2023 Red Sox - Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Joey Wentz Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda

