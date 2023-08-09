Spencer Torkelson and Carlos Correa are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins square off at Comerica Park on Wednesday (beginning at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 24 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI (94 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .223/.301/.391 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 6 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (6-5) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 18 starts this season.

Ober has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 5.0 6 2 2 3 0 at Royals Jul. 29 4.0 11 6 6 5 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 23 6.0 5 3 2 6 0 at Mariners Jul. 18 6.0 7 3 3 5 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 6.0 4 1 1 5 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Faedo's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Correa Stats

Correa has 91 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 52 RBI.

He's slashed .228/.301/.395 on the year.

Correa will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 8 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Aug. 7 2-for-3 2 1 4 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 68 hits with 11 doubles, 18 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI.

He has a .238/.301/.465 slash line on the year.

Kepler enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three home runs and four RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Aug. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 5 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cardinals Aug. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.