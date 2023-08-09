How to Watch the Tigers vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler head into the third of a four-game series against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.
Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 104 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .369 this season.
- The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .233.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 443 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .298.
- The Tigers rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Detroit averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers have a combined 1.269 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Alex Faedo (2-4) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres without allowing a run.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- In seven starts this season, Faedo has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of five innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in seven chances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Rays
|L 8-0
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Littell
|8/5/2023
|Rays
|W 4-2
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Erasmo Ramírez
|8/7/2023
|Twins
|L 9-3
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Pablo Lopez
|8/8/2023
|Twins
|W 6-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Sonny Gray
|8/9/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Bailey Ober
|8/10/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Kenta Maeda
|8/11/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Sale
|8/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Brayan Bello
|8/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Kutter Crawford
|8/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Bailey Ober
