The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will play on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Spencer Torkelson -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The Tigers have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-6.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have come away with 36 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit is 20-25 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 58 of its 113 games with a total this season.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-33 26-30 20-28 30-34 41-44 9-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.